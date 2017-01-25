Expression and Clinical Significance of SOX9 in Renal Cell Carcinoma, Bladder Cancer and Penile Cancer

For Manuscript Submission, Check or Review Login please go to Submission Websites List.
Expression and Clinical Significance of SOX9 in Renal Cell Carcinoma, Bladder Cancer and Penile CancerWan Y.-P.a · Xi M.a · He H.-C.b,c · Wan S.a · Hua W.a · Zen Z.-C.a · Liu Y.-L.a · Zhou Y.-L.a · Mo R.-J.c,d · Zhuo Y.-J.c,d · Luo H.-W.c,d · Jiang F.-N.c · Zhong W.-D.a,c,d,e
a Department of Urology, Huadu District People's Hospital, Southern Medical University, Guangzhou, China; b Guangzhou Medical University, Guangzhou, China; c Department of Urology, Guangdong Key Laboratory of Clinical Molecular Medicine and Diagnostics, Guangzhou First People's Hospital, Guangzhou Medical University, Guangzhou, China; d Guangdong Provincial Institute of Nephrology, Southern Medical University, Guangzhou, China; e Urology Key Laboratory of Guangdong Province, The First Affiliated Hospital of Guangzhou Medical University, Guangzhou Medical University, Guangzhou, China
Background: Novel molecular markers are important diagnostic tools for the assessment of cancer progression and evaluation of effectiveness of the treatment. SOX9, a key regulator of developmental processes, is overexpressed in various neoplasms, such as prostate, breast, and colorectal cancers. However, the utilization of SOX9 as a biomarker for other urological cancers has not yet been investigated. Methods: In the present study, paired patient tissue microarrays were analyzed by immunohistochemistry, and the SOX9 protein expression was quantitated as immunoreactive scores in patients with renal cell carcinoma (RCC), bladder cancer (BCa), and penile cancer (PC). Results: In comparison with normal tissues, SOX9 protein expression was signiﬁcantly upregulated in RCC (p < 0.001) and BCa (p < 0.001), and significantly correlated with the advanced pathological grade (RCC: p = 0.023) and clinical stage (RCC: p = 0.022 and BCa: p = 0.046) of patients. Based on the mRNA level in the TCGA dataset, SOX9 was upregulated in RCC with gender (p = 0.027), advanced pathological grade (p = 0.003) and advanced clinical stage (p = 0.001). Kaplan-Meier survival curves revealed that RCC patients with high SOX9 levels had shorter survival (p < 0.001). Further, high SOX9 expression was an independent prognostic factor for RCC patients (hazard ratio 0.056, 95% confidence interval 0.607-1.184; p < 0.001). Conclusion: These findings suggest that SOX9 may play an important role in tumor progression of RCC and BCa and it may be used as a biomarker of this malignancy.
© 2017 S. Karger GmbH, Freiburg
