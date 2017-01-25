Impact of EGFR-Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors on Postoperative Recurrent Non-Small-Cell Lung Cancer Harboring EGFR Mutations

Abstract

Background: It is unclear whether there is a difference in the efficacy of treatment by epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) between patients with postoperative recurrent non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and those with stage IV NSCLC harboring EGFR mutations. Patients and Methods: The records of NSCLC patients harboring EGFR mutations who were treated with gefitinib or erlotinib were retrospectively reviewed, and the treatment outcomes were evaluated. Moreover, we performed an immunohistochemical analysis of PD-L1 expression in tumor lesions of the postoperative recurrence group. Results: In 205 patients, both the progression-free survival (PFS) time (9.4 vs. 16.9 months) and the median survival time (24.7 vs. 37.4 months) were significantly longer in the postoperative group than in the stage IV group. Additionally, multivariate analysis identified that postoperative recurrence was an independent predictor of PFS and overall survival, as were performance status and smoking status. The PFS durations were 15.7 and 16.6 months for the high- and low-PD-L1 expression groups, respectively, and no significant difference was observed (P = 0.73). Conclusions: The findings of this study provide a valuable rationale for considering postoperative recurrence as a predictive factor for favorable PFS and overall survival in patients with NSCLC harboring activating EGFR mutations who receive EGFR-TKIs.

© 2017 S. Karger GmbH, Freiburg

Article / Publication Details

Received: November 03, 2016

Accepted: November 28, 2016

Published online: January 25, 2017

Issue release date: February 2017 Number of Print Pages: 7

Number of Figures: 3

Number of Tables: 4 ISSN: 2296-5270 (Print)

eISSN: 2296-5262 (Online) For additional information: http://www.karger.com/ORT

Copyright / Drug Dosage / Disclaimer

Copyright: All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be translated into other languages, reproduced or utilized in any form or by any means, electronic or mechanical, including photocopying, recording, microcopying, or by any information storage and retrieval system, without permission in writing from the publisher or, in the case of photocopying, direct payment of a specified fee to the Copyright Clearance Center.Drug Dosage: The authors and the publisher have exerted every effort to ensure that drug selection and dosage set forth in this text are in accord with current recommendations and practice at the time of publication. However, in view of ongoing research, changes in government regulations, and the constant flow of information relating to drug therapy and drug reactions, the reader is urged to check the package insert for each drug for any changes in indications and dosage and for added warnings and precautions. This is particularly important when the recommended agent is a new and/or infrequently employed drug.Disclaimer: The statements, opinions and data contained in this publication are solely those of the individual authors and contributors and not of the publishers and the editor(s). The appearance of advertisements or/and product references in the publication is not a warranty, endorsement, or approval of the products or services advertised or of their effectiveness, quality or safety. The publisher and the editor(s) disclaim responsibility for any injury to persons or property resulting from any ideas, methods, instructions or products referred to in the content or advertisements.