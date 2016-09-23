Relationship between Contrast-Enhanced CT and Clinicopathological Characteristics and Prognosis of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Abstract

Background: This study investigated the relationship between contrast-enhanced computed tomography (CECT) and clinicopathological characteristics and prognosis of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Methods: A total of 198 NSCLC patients admitted to Enze Hospital from February 2009 to July 2012 underwent pre-surgical CECT to investigate parameters such as tumor size, CECT enhancement, lymph node enlargement, and lymph node size. Chi-square and log-rank tests were used to analyze associations between CECT parameters and pathological features as well as correlations of CECT parameters with prognosis. A Cox proportional hazard model and logistic regression analysis were applied to identify independent risk factors for prognosis. Results: Tumor size, CECT enhancement, and lymph node enlargement and size were related to degree of differentiation, TNM stage, and lymph node metastasis. Tumor size, lymph node enlargement and metastasis, lymph node size, and CECT enhancement were independent risk factors for NSCLC prognosis. Large tumors and lymph nodes, tumor enhancement, and enlarged and metastatic lymph nodes indicated a poor prognosis. Conclusion: Our study indicates that CECT features can be associated with clinicopathological characteristics and can predict the prognosis of patients with NSCLC.

