Selection of Surgical Methods in the Treatment of Upper Tibia Osteosarcoma and Prognostic Analysis

Original Article
|
Selection of Surgical Methods in the Treatment of Upper Tibia Osteosarcoma and Prognostic AnalysisZhang Y.a · He Z.a · Li Y.b · Yang Y.a · Shi J.c · Liu X.a · Yuan T.a · Xia J.a · Li D.a · Zhang J.a · Yang Z.a
a Department of Orthopedics, The Third Affiliated Hospital of Kunming Medical University, Tumor Hospital of Yunnan Province, Kunming, China; b Department of Oncology, Kunming General Hospital of Chengdu Military Command, Kunming, China; c Department of Orthopedics, General Hospital of Ningxia Medical University, Yinchuan, China
Abstract
Background: We aimed to explore the clinical effects and prognosis of different surgical methods in upper tibia osteosarcoma. Methods: Among 112 patients with proximal upper tibia osteosarcoma, 40 patients were treated with amputation, 20 patients were treated with massive osteoarticular allograft, and the remaining 52 cases were treated with tumor resection and artificial joint replacement. Results: Recurrence was observed in 2 cases (5%) in the amputation group, in 6 cases (30%) in the massive osteoarticular allograft group, and in 6 cases (12%) in the tumor resection and artificial joint replacement group (P = 0.021). The lung metastasis rates were 40% in the amputation group, 40% in the massive osteoarticular allograft group, and 38% in the tumor resection and artificial joint replacement group (P = 0.986). The survival rates at 1, 3, and 5 years were 95%, 75%, and 45%, respectively, in the amputation group, 95%, 75%, and 35%, respectively, in the massive osteoarticular allograft group, and 92.3%, 78.8%, and 53.8%, respectively, in the tumor resection and artificial joint replacement group (P > 0.05). Conclusions: The selection of the optimal surgical method for upper tibia osteosarcoma should be made according to the individual circumstances of the patient. Our study has significance for reducing the incidence of surgical complications and improving the quality of postoperative life.
© 2017 S. Karger GmbH, Freiburg
Article / Publication Details
Received: June 28, 2016
Accepted: May 04, 2017
Published online: August 22, 2017
Issue release date: September 2017
Number of Print Pages: 5
Number of Figures: 1
Number of Tables: 2
ISSN: 2296-5270 (Print)
eISSN: 2296-5262 (Online)
For additional information: http://www.karger.com/ORT
