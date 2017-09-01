Specific Adoptive Cellular Immunotherapy in Allogeneic Stem Cell Transplantation

Review Article
|
Specific Adoptive Cellular Immunotherapy in Allogeneic Stem Cell TransplantationAudehm S.a · Krackhardt A.M.a,b
aMedizinische Klinik III, Klinikum rechts der Isar, Technische Universität München, Munich, Germany; bGerman Cancer Consortium of Translational Cancer Research (DKTK) and German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ), Heidelberg, Germany
Keywords: Donor lymphocyte infusionAdoptive T-cell transferGenetically modified T cellsT-cell receptorChimeric antigen receptorCellular immunotherapyMesenchymal stem cells
Do you have an account?
KAB
Buy a Karger Article Bundle (KAB) and profit from a discount!
If you would like to redeem your KAB credit, please log in.
Save over 20% compared to the individual article price.
Learn more
Rent/Cloud
- Rent for 48h to view
- Buy Cloud Access for unlimited viewing via different devices
- Synchronizing in the ReadCube Cloud
- Printing and saving restrictions apply
Rental: USD 8.50
Cloud: USD 20.00
Subscribe
- Access to all articles of the subscribed year(s) guaranteed for 5 years
- Unlimited re-access via Subscriber Login or MyKarger
- Unrestricted printing, no saving restrictions for personal use
Article / Publication Details
Received: September 01, 2017
Accepted: October 09, 2017
Published online: October 26, 2017
Issue release date: October 2017
Number of Print Pages: 6
Number of Figures: 1
Number of Tables: 0
ISSN: 2296-5270 (Print)
eISSN: 2296-5262 (Online)
For additional information: https://www.karger.com/ORT
Abstract
Allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (allo-HSCT) represents a treatment option for a diversity of advanced hematopoietic malignancies providing hope for long-term responses especially due to immunogenic effects associated with the treatment modality. Despite respectable progress in the field, relapses and/or opportunistic infections are major reasons for the high treatment-related mortality. However, a number of novel immunotherapeutic approaches using defined cell populations have been developed to directly target residual malignant cells as well as defined infectious diseases. We here provide an overview of current adoptive cellular immunotherapies in the context of allo-HSCT and close with an outlook on new directions within the field.
© 2017 S. Karger GmbH, Freiburg
References
- Thomas ED, Lochte HL Jr, Lu WC, Ferrebee JW: Intravenous infusion of bone marrow in patients receiving radiation and chemotherapy. N Engl J Med 1957;257:491-496.
- Copelan EA: Hematopoietic stem-cell transplantation. N Engl J Med 2006;354:1813-1826.
- Juric MK, Ghimire S, Ogonek J, et al.: Milestones of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation - from first human studies to current developments. Front Immunol 2016;7:470.
- Gjaerde LI, Moser C, Sengelov H: Epidemiology of bloodstream infections after myeloablative and non-myeloablative allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation: a single-center cohort study. Transpl Infect Dis 2017;19.
- Shimoni A, Labopin M, Savani B, et al.: Long-term survival and late events after allogeneic stem cell transplantation from HLA-matched siblings for acute myeloid leukemia with myeloablative compared to reduced-intensity conditioning: a report on behalf of the acute leukemia working party of European group for blood and marrow transplantation. J Hematol Oncol 2016;9:118.
- Abdelhakim H, Abdel-Azim H, Saad A: Role of αβ T cell depletion in prevention of graft versus host disease. Biomedicines 2017;5:pii: E35.
- Masiuk KE, Brown D, Laborada J, et al.: Improving gene therapy efficiency through the enrichment of human hematopoietic stem cells. Mol Ther 2017;25:2163-2175.
- Luznik L, O'Donnell PV, Symons HJ, et al.: HLA-haploidentical bone marrow transplantation for hematologic malignancies using nonmyeloablative conditioning and high-dose, posttransplantation cyclophosphamide. Biol Blood Marrow Transplant 2008;14:641-650.
- Mathe G, Amiel JL, Schwarzenberg L, et al.: Successful allogenic bone marrow transplantation in man: chimerism, induced specific tolerance and possible anti-leukemic effects. Blood 1965;25:179-196.
- Horowitz MM, Gale RP, Sondel PM, et al.: Graft-versus-leukemia reactions after bone marrow transplantation. Blood 1990;75:555-562.
- Falkenburg JH, Jedema I: Allo-reactive T cells for the treatment of hematological malignancies. Mol Oncol 2015;9:1894-1903.
- Weiden PL, Flournoy N, Thomas ED, et al.: Antileukemic effect of graft-versus-host disease in human recipients of allogeneic-marrow grafts. N Engl J Med 1979;300:1068-1073.
- Kolb HJ: Graft-versus-leukemia effects of transplantation and donor lymphocytes. Blood 2008;112:4371-4383.
- Warren EH, Deeg HJ: Dissecting graft-versus-leukemia from graft-versus-host-disease using novel strategies. Tissue Antigens 2013;81:183-193.
- Weber D, Jenq RR, Peled JU, et al.: Microbiota disruption induced by early use of broad-spectrum antibiotics is an independent risk factor of outcome after allogeneic stem cell transplantation. Biol Blood Marrow Transplant 2017;23:845-852.
- Saha A, O'Connor RS, Thangavelu G, et al.: Programmed death ligand-1 expression on donor T cells drives graft-versus-host disease lethality. J Clin Invest 2016;126:2642-2660.
- Munneke JM, Spruit MJ, Cornelissen AS, et al.: The potential of mesenchymal stromal cells as treatment for severe steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease: a critical review of the literature. Transplantation 2016;100:2309-2314.
- Gao L, Zhang Y, Hu B, et al.: Phase II multicenter, randomized, double-blind controlled study of efficacy and safety of umbilical cord-derived mesenchymal stromal cells in the prophylaxis of chronic graft-versus-host disease after HLA-haploidentical stem-cell transplantation. J Clin Oncol 2016;34:2843-2850.
- Nowarski R, Jackson R, Flavell RA: The stromal intervention: regulation of immunity and inflammation at the epithelial-mesenchymal barrier. Cell 2017;168:362-375.
- Loisel S, Dulong J, Menard C, et al.: Brief report: proteasomal indoleamine 2,3-dioxygenase degradation reduces the immunosuppressive potential of clinical grade-mesenchymal stromal cells undergoing replicative senescence. Stem Cells 2017;35:1431-1436.
- Le Blanc K, Tammik L, Sundberg B, Haynesworth SE, Ringden O: Mesenchymal stem cells inhibit and stimulate mixed lymphocyte cultures and mitogenic responses independently of the major histocompatibility complex. Scand J Immunol 2003;57:11-20.
- Joffre O, Santolaria T, Calise D, et al.: Prevention of acute and chronic allograft rejection with CD4+CD25+Foxp3+ regulatory T lymphocytes. Nat Med 2008;14:88-92.
- Hoffmann P, Ermann J, Edinger M, Fathman CG, Strober S: Donor-type CD4(+)CD25(+) regulatory T cells suppress lethal acute graft-versus-host disease after allogeneic bone marrow transplantation. J Exp Med 2002;196:389-399.
- Josefowicz SZ, Lu LF, Rudensky AY: Regulatory T cells: Mechanisms of differentiation and function. Annu Rev Immunol 2012;30:531-564.
- Trzonkowski P, Bieniaszewska M, Juscinska J, et al.: First-in-man clinical results of the treatment of patients with graft versus host disease with human ex vivo expanded CD4+CD25+CD127- T regulatory cells. Clin Immunol 2009;133:22-26.
- Theil A, Tuve S, Oelschlagel U, et al.: Adoptive transfer of allogeneic regulatory T cells into patients with chronic graft-versus-host disease. Cytotherapy 2015;17:473-486.
- Di Ianni M, Falzetti F, Carotti A, et al.: Tregs prevent GvHD and promote immune reconstitution in HLA-haploidentical transplantation. Blood 2011;117:3921-3928.
- Kolb HJ, Mittermuller J, Clemm C, et al.: Donor leukocyte transfusions for treatment of recurrent chronic myelogenous leukemia in marrow transplant patients. Blood 1990;76:2462-2465.
- Den Haan JM, Meadows LM, Wang W, et al.: The minor histocompatibility antigen HA-1: a diallelic gene with a single amino acid polymorphism. Science 1998;279:1054-1057.
- Molldrem JJ, Lee PP, Wang C, et al.: Evidence that specific T lymphocytes may participate in the elimination of chronic myelogenous leukemia. Nat Med 2000;6:1018-1023.
-
Stern M, de Wreede LC, Brand R, et al.: Impact of graft-versus-host disease on relapse after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation, an EBMT megafile study. Blood 2012;120:469.
- Guglielmi C, Arcese W, Dazzi F, et al.: Donor lymphocyte infusion for relapsed chronic myelogenous leukemia: prognostic relevance of the initial cell dose. Blood 2002;100:397-405.
- Maury S, Lemoine FM, Hicheri Y, et al.: CD4+CD25+ regulatory T cell depletion improves the graft-versus-tumor effect of donor lymphocytes after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. Sci Transl Med 2010;2:41ra52.
- Huang XJ, Wang Y, Liu DH, et al.: Modified donor lymphocyte infusion (DLI) for the prophylaxis of leukemia relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation in patients with advanced leukemia - feasibility and safety study. J Clin Immunol 2008;28:390-397.
- Yan CH, Wang Y, Wang JZ, et al.: Minimal residual disease- and graft-vs.-host disease-guided multiple consolidation chemotherapy and donor lymphocyte infusion prevent second acute leukemia relapse after allotransplant. J Hematol Oncol 2016;9:87.
- Zeidan AM, Forde PM, Symons H, et al.: HLA-haploidentical donor lymphocyte infusions for patients with relapsed hematologic malignancies after related HLA-haploidentical bone marrow transplantation. Biol Blood Marrow Transplant 2014;20:314-318.
- Bonnet D, Warren EH, Greenberg PD, Dick JE, Riddell SR: CD8(+) minor histocompatibility antigen-specific cytotoxic T lymphocyte clones eliminate human acute myeloid leukemia stem cells. Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A 1999;96:8639-8644.
- Van Bergen CA, van Luxemburg-Heijs SA, de Wreede LC, et al.: Selective graft-versus-leukemia depends on magnitude and diversity of the alloreactive T cell response. J Clin Invest 2017;127:517-529.
- Marijt WA, Heemskerk MH, Kloosterboer FM, et al.: Hematopoiesis-restricted minor histocompatibility antigens HA-1- or HA-2-specific T cells can induce complete remissions of relapsed leukemia. Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A 2003;100:2742-2747.
- Warren EH, Fujii N, Akatsuka Y, et al.: Therapy of relapsed leukemia after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation with T cells specific for minor histocompatibility antigens. Blood 2010;115:3869-3878.
- Chapuis AG, Ragnarsson GB, Nguyen HN, et al.: Transferred WT1-reactive CD8+ T cells can mediate antileukemic activity and persist in post-transplant patients. Sci Transl Med 2013;5:174ra127.
- Weber G, Gerdemann U, Caruana I, et al.: Generation of multi-leukemia antigen-specific T cells to enhance the graft-versus-leukemia effect after allogeneic stem cell transplant. Leukemia 2013;27:1538-1547.
- Chang YJ, Zhao XY, Huang XJ: Immune reconstitution after haploidentical hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. Biol Blood Marrow Transplant 2014;20:440-449.
- Atilla E, Atilla PA, Bozdag SC, Demirer T: A review of infectious complications after haploidentical hematopoietic stem cell transplantations. Infection 2017;45:403-411.
- El Chaer F, Shah DP, Chemaly RF: How I treat resistant cytomegalovirus infection in hematopoietic cell transplantation recipients. Blood 2016;128:2624-2636.
- Erice A: Resistance of human cytomegalovirus to antiviral drugs. Clin Microbiol Rev 1999;12:286-297.
- Miller W, Flynn P, McCullough J, et al.: Cytomegalovirus infection after bone marrow transplantation: an association with acute graft-v-host disease. Blood 1986;67:1162-1167.
- Roddie C, Peggs KS: Immunotherapy for transplantation-associated viral infections. J Clin Invest 2017;127:2513-2522.
- Heslop HE, Ng CY, Li C, et al.: Long-term restoration of immunity against Epstein-Barr virus infection by adoptive transfer of gene-modified virus-specific T lymphocytes. Nat Med 1996;2:551-555.
- Qian C, Campidelli A, Wang Y, et al.: Curative or pre-emptive adenovirus-specific T cell transfer from matched unrelated or third party haploidentical donors after HSCT, including UCB transplantations: a successful phase I/II multicenter clinical trial. J Hematol Oncol 2017;10:102.
- Walter EA, Greenberg PD, Gilbert MJ, et al.: Reconstitution of cellular immunity against cytomegalovirus in recipients of allogeneic bone marrow by transfer of T-cell clones from the donor. N Engl J Med 1995;333:1038-1044.
- Neuenhahn M, Albrecht J, Odendahl M, et al.: Transfer of minimally manipulated CMV-specific T cells from stem cell or third-party donors to treat CMV infection after allo-HSCT. Leukemia 2017;31:2161-2171.
- O'Reilly RJ, Prockop S, Hasan AN, Koehne G, Doubrovina E: Virus-specific T-cell banks for ‘off the shelf' adoptive therapy of refractory infections. Bone Marrow Transplant 2016;51:1163-1172.
- Kontoyiannis DP, Marr KA, Park BJ, et al.: Prospective surveillance for invasive fungal infections in hematopoietic stem cell transplant recipients, 2001-2006: overview of the Transplant-Associated Infection Surveillance Network (TRANSNET) Database. Clin Infect Dis 2010;50:1091-1100.
- Perruccio K, Tosti A, Burchielli E, et al.: Transferring functional immune responses to pathogens after haploidentical hematopoietic transplantation. Blood 2005;106:4397-4406.
- Zhang C, Liu J, Zhong JF, Zhang X: Engineering CAR-T cells. Biomark Res 2017;5:22.
- Brown CE, Alizadeh D, Starr R, et al.: Regression of glioblastoma after chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy. N Engl J Med 2016;375:2561-2569.
- Jamnani FR, Rahbarizadeh F, Shokrgozar MA, et al.: T cells expressing VHH-directed oligoclonal chimeric HER2 antigen receptors: towards tumor-directed oligoclonal T cell therapy. Biochim Biophys Acta 2014;1840:378-386.
- Maus MV, June CH: Making better chimeric antigen receptors for adoptive T-cell therapy. Clin Cancer Res 2016;22:1875-1884.
- Long AH, Haso WM, Shern JF, et al.: 4—1BB costimulation ameliorates T cell exhaustion induced by tonic signaling of chimeric antigen receptors. Nat Med 2015;21:581-590.
- Maude SL, Frey N, Shaw PA, et al.: Chimeric antigen receptor T cells for sustained remissions in leukemia. N Engl J Med 2014;371:1507-1517.
- Kenderian SS, Porter DL, Gill S: Chimeric antigen receptor T cells and hematopoietic cell transplantation: how not to put the cart before the horse. Biol Blood Marrow Transplant 2017;23:235-246.
- Kebriaei P, Singh H, Huls MH, et al.: Phase I trials using sleeping beauty to generate CD19-specific CAR T cells. J Clin Invest 2016;126:3363-3376.
- Brudno JN, Somerville RP, Shi V, et al.: Allogeneic T cells that express an anti-CD19 chimeric antigen receptor induce remissions of B-cell malignancies that progress after allogeneic hematopoietic stem-cell transplantation without causing graft-versus-host disease. J Clin Oncol 2016;34:1112-1121.
- Cruz CR, Micklethwaite KP, Savoldo B, et al.: Infusion of donor-derived CD19-redirected virus-specific T cells for B-cell malignancies relapsed after allogeneic stem cell transplant: a phase 1 study. Blood 2013;122:2965-2973.
- Kochenderfer JN, Dudley ME, Carpenter RO, et al.: Donor-derived CD19-targeted T cells cause regression of malignancy persisting after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. Blood 2013;122:4129-4139.
- Ghosh A, Smith M, James SE, et al.: Donor CD19 CAR T cells exert potent graft-versus-lymphoma activity with diminished graft-versus-host activity. Nat Med 2017;23:242-249.
- Davila ML, Riviere I, Wang X, et al.: Efficacy and toxicity management of 19-28z CAR T cell therapy in B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Sci Transl Med 2014;6:224ra225.
- Brentjens RJ, Davila ML, Riviere I, et al.: CD19-targeted T cells rapidly induce molecular remissions in adults with chemotherapy-refractory acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Sci Transl Med 2013;5:177ra138.
- Sommermeyer D, Hill T, Shamah SM, et al.: Fully human CD19-specific chimeric antigen receptors for T-cell therapy. Leukemia 2017;31:2191-2199.
- Grupp SA, Kalos M, Barrett D, et al.: Chimeric antigen receptor-modified T cells for acute lymphoid leukemia. N Engl J Med 2013;368:1509-1518.
- Ruella M, Barrett DM, Kenderian SS, et al.: Dual CD19 and CD123 targeting prevents antigen-loss relapses after CD19-directed immunotherapies. J Clin Invest 2016;126:3814-3826.
- Liu K, Zhu M, Huang Y, Wei S, Xie J, Xiao Y: CD123 and its potential clinical application in leukemias. Life Sci 2015;122:59-64.
- Minagawa K, Zhou X, Mineishi S, Di Stasi A: Seatbelts in CAR therapy: how safe are CARs? Pharmaceuticals (Basel) 2015;8:230-249.
- Paszkiewicz PJ, Frassle SP, Srivastava S, et al.: Targeted antibody-mediated depletion of murine CD19 CAR T cells permanently reverses B cell aplasia. J Clin Invest 2016;126:4262-4272.
- Zhou X, Brenner MK: Improving the safety of T-cell therapies using an inducible caspase-9 gene. Exp Hematol 2016;44:1013-1019.
- Cartellieri M, Feldmann A, Koristka S, et al.: Switching CAR T cells on and off: a novel modular platform for retargeting of T cells to AML blasts. Blood Cancer J 2016;6:e458.
- Qasim W, Zhan H, Samarasinghe S, et al.: Molecular remission of infant B-ALL after infusion of universal TALEN gene-edited CAR T cells. Sci Transl Med 2017;9.
- Wang QS, Wang Y, Lv HY, et al.: Treatment of CD33-directed chimeric antigen receptor-modified T cells in one patient with relapsed and refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Mol Ther 2015;23:184-191.
- Minagawa K, Jamil MO, Al-Obaidi M, et al.: In vitro pre-clinical validation of suicide gene modified anti-CD33 redirected chimeric antigen receptor T-cells for acute myeloid leukemia. PLoS One 2016;11:e0166891.
- Liu E, Tong Y, Dotti G, et al.: Cord blood NK cells engineered to express IL-15 and a CD19-targeted CAR show long-term persistence and potent antitumor activity. Leukemia 2017;Epub ahead of print.
- Morgan RA, Dudley ME, Wunderlich JR, et al.: Cancer regression in patients after transfer of genetically engineered lymphocytes. Science 2006;314:126-129.
- Rapoport AP, Stadtmauer EA, Binder-Scholl GK, et al.: NY-ESO-1-specific TCR-engineered T cells mediate sustained antigen-specific antitumor effects in myeloma. Nat Med 2015;21:914-921.
- Van Loenen MM, de Boer R, van Liempt E, et al.: A good manufacturing practice procedure to engineer donor virus-specific T cells into potent anti-leukemic effector cells. Haematologica 2014;99:759-768.
- Jahn L, van der Steen DM, Hagedoorn RS, et al.: Generation of CD20-specific TCRs for TCR gene therapy of CD20low B-cell malignancies insusceptible to CD20-targeting antibodies. Oncotarget 2016;7:77021-77037.
- Huang J, Brameshuber M, Zeng X, et al.: A single peptide-major histocompatibility complex ligand triggers digital cytokine secretion in CD4(+) T cells. Immunity 2013;39:846-857.
- Jahn L, Hombrink P, Hagedoorn RS, et al.: TCR-based therapy for multiple myeloma and other B-cell malignancies targeting intracellular transcription factor BOB1. Blood 2017;129:1284-1295.
- Klar R, Schober S, Rami M, et al.: Therapeutic targeting of naturally presented myeloperoxidase-derived HLA peptide ligands on myeloid leukemia cells by TCR-transgenic T cells. Leukemia 2014;28:2355-2366.
- Mall S, Yusufi N, Wagner R, et al.: Immuno-PET imaging of engineered human T cells in tumors. Cancer Res 2016;76:4113-4123.
- Yusufi N, Mall S, Bianchi HO, et al.: In-depth characterization of a TCR-specific tracer for sensitive detection of tumor-directed transgenic T cells by immuno-PET. Theranostics 2017;7:2402-2416.
- Cai B, Guo M, Wang Y, et al.: Co-infusion of haplo-identical CD19-chimeric antigen receptor T cells and stem cells achieved full donor engraftment in refractory acute lymphoblastic leukemia. J Hematol Oncol 2016;9:131.
-
Renner M, Anliker B, Sanzenbacher R, Schuele S: Regulation of clinical trials with advanced therapy medicinal products in Germany; in Galli MC, Serabian M (eds): Regulatory Aspects of Gene Therapy and Cell Therapy Products: A Global Perspective. Cham, Springer International Publishing, 2015, pp. 87-101.
- Eyquem J, Mansilla-Soto J, Giavridis T, et al.: Targeting a CAR to the TRAC locus with CRISPR/Cas9 enhances tumour rejection. Nature 2017;543:113-117.
- McGranahan N, Furness AJ, Rosenthal R, et al.: Clonal neoantigens elicit T cell immunoreactivity and sensitivity to immune checkpoint blockade. Science 2016;351:1463-1469.
- Rizvi NA, Hellmann MD, Snyder A, et al.: Cancer immunology. Mutational landscape determines sensitivity to PD-1 blockade in non-small cell lung cancer. Science 2015;348:124-128.
- Van Allen EM, Miao D, Schilling B, et al.: Genomic correlates of response to CTLA-4 blockade in metastatic melanoma. Science 2015;350:207-211.
- Khodadoust MS, Olsson N, Wagar LE, et al.: Antigen presentation profiling reveals recognition of lymphoma immunoglobulin neoantigens. Nature 2017;543:723-727.
- Bassani-Sternberg M, Braunlein E, Klar R, et al.: Direct identification of clinically relevant neoepitopes presented on native human melanoma tissue by mass spectrometry. Nat Commun 2016;7:13404.
Article / Publication Details
Received: September 01, 2017
Accepted: October 09, 2017
Published online: October 26, 2017
Issue release date: October 2017
Number of Print Pages: 6
Number of Figures: 1
Number of Tables: 0
ISSN: 2296-5270 (Print)
eISSN: 2296-5262 (Online)
For additional information: https://www.karger.com/ORT
Copyright / Drug Dosage / DisclaimerCopyright: All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be translated into other languages, reproduced or utilized in any form or by any means, electronic or mechanical, including photocopying, recording, microcopying, or by any information storage and retrieval system, without permission in writing from the publisher.
Drug Dosage: The authors and the publisher have exerted every effort to ensure that drug selection and dosage set forth in this text are in accord with current recommendations and practice at the time of publication. However, in view of ongoing research, changes in government regulations, and the constant flow of information relating to drug therapy and drug reactions, the reader is urged to check the package insert for each drug for any changes in indications and dosage and for added warnings and precautions. This is particularly important when the recommended agent is a new and/or infrequently employed drug.
Disclaimer: The statements, opinions and data contained in this publication are solely those of the individual authors and contributors and not of the publishers and the editor(s). The appearance of advertisements or/and product references in the publication is not a warranty, endorsement, or approval of the products or services advertised or of their effectiveness, quality or safety. The publisher and the editor(s) disclaim responsibility for any injury to persons or property resulting from any ideas, methods, instructions or products referred to in the content or advertisements.